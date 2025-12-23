Mumbai Traffic: Car Count Crosses 15 Lakh, Density Soars to 753 Per Km; Numbers Double in 13 Years

Cars in Mumbai have crossed an unprecedented milestone, with registrations exceeding 15 lakh, pushing vehicle density to a worrying 753 vehicles per kilometre of road, as per recent transport department figures. The city recorded a total of 15,06,690 registered cars last week, highlighting the steady rise of private vehicles on roads that have barely expanded. In the first nine months of the ongoing financial year, 49,313 new cars were added through Mumbai’s four regional transport offices. Over the past 13 years, car ownership has surged dramatically, rising from 6.2 lakh in 2012 to nearly 15 lakh in 2025, reflecting a 142% increase.

The growth trend is evident across all regional transport offices, with Tardeo leading registrations at 13,408, followed by Andheri at 12,344, Borivli at 11,822 and Wadala at 11,739 during the current fiscal period. Overall vehicle numbers have expanded at an even faster pace. Mumbai’s total registered vehicles have jumped from around 7 lakh in 2005 to nearly 53 lakh in 2025. Two-wheelers dominate this figure, accounting for about 31 lakh vehicles, further intensifying pressure on limited road infrastructure and contributing to daily congestion across the city.

This surge reflects a broader rise in vehicle ownership across Maharashtra. The state now has approximately 4.5 crore registered vehicles, including around 78 lakh cars and close to 3 crore two-wheelers. Transport specialists caution that unchecked dependence on private vehicles could aggravate traffic congestion and overburden infrastructure. Experts suggest discouraging daily car use among office commuters and promoting public transport instead. Strengthening mass transit systems and introducing steps like congestion pricing are seen as critical. With road space remaining scarce, planners warn that Mumbai’s traffic challenges may worsen without firm policy interventions.