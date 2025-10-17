Mumbai Tragedy: Father Attacks Wife and 14-Year-Old Daughter, Girl Dies

A shocking incident has come to light from Santacruz (East), where a man allegedly attacked his wife and teenage daughter following a domestic dispute. The 14-year-old girl died on the spot, while the wife sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the deceased girl has been identified as Ajgari (14) and the injured woman as Nasima Suleman Kujra. The accused, Mohammad Suleman Razzak Kujra, a painter by profession, has been living in Mumbai for the past 20 years. He hails from Aasi village in Ghanshyampur, Darbhanga district of Bihar.

The complaint in the case was lodged by Nizamuddin Kari Rain (21), a relative of the victim who also resides in Santacruz (East). He told police that Suleman was addicted to alcohol and frequently fought with his wife and children under the influence of liquor. Despite repeated counselling by family members and relatives, his behaviour never improved.

Around three years ago, Suleman had moved to Mumbai along with his wife Nasima and their children. The family was residing in Kalina, Santacruz (East). Nizamuddin also lived with them for a while.

On the night of October 15, the family and relatives had dinner together. Later, Suleman, Nasima, and their daughter Ajgari returned home around 9:30–10 p.m. The next day, around 2 p.m., Nizamuddin received a call from his sister Sakina, informing him that “Suleman has attacked sister and niece; the niece has died on the spot and sister needs to be taken to hospital.”

When Nizamuddin reached the house, he found Nasima and Ajgari lying on the bed, soaked in blood. Ajgari was already dead, while Nasima was severely injured. Locals reported that Suleman had been heard arguing loudly with his wife the previous night. Police were informed and rushed Nasima to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack took place sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m., and that Suleman used a sharp and heavy object to assault his wife and daughter.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Mohammad Suleman Razzak Kujra, who is currently absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest him.