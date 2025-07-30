Mumbai: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Attacked by MCOCA Accused in Borivali, One Arrested (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident of extortion and local dominance dispute, a 53-year-old vegetable vendor was brutally assaulted by three individuals, including two accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in the Gorai-2 area of Borivali on Wednesday. The attack left the vendor seriously injured. Acting on his complaint, Borivali Police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, identified as Rohan Gorakh Chavan. A search is underway for the other two — brothers Sagar Shiva Mini Patil and Akshay Shiva Mini Patil — both of whom have a criminal record and are listed under MCOCA in multiple police stations across Mumbai.

According to Borivali Police, Sagar and Akshay Patil are notorious for offences like extortion, attempted murder, molestation, inciting riots, and being externed (tadipaar). The two brothers are allegedly attempting to establish dominance and run an extortion racket in the area.

The complainant, Victor Joseph Ferreira (53), has been selling vegetables in Gorai along with his wife Rachel for the past four years. On Wednesday, while they were setting up their stall as usual, accused Rohan Chavan arrived at the spot with a garland and demanded that Ferreira vacate the location so he could sell flowers there. Upon Ferreira’s refusal, Rohan returned a short while later with Sagar, Akshay, and another unidentified person.

What followed was a violent outburst — Sagar and Akshay hurled abuses and began throwing vegetable crates. Sagar allegedly picked up a metal weight scale and struck Ferreira on the shoulder, while Akshay used a fibre crate to hit him on the head and back. Meanwhile, Rohan Chavan punched and kicked Ferreira in the stomach. The brutal assault led to heavy bleeding from Ferreira's ear and caused multiple injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers created panic in the area, forcing customers and other vendors to flee the scene. The accused fled before police could arrive, although Chavan was later detained. Ferreira was rushed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. A formal complaint has been lodged at Borivali Police Station under charges of attempted murder against Sagar Patil, Akshay Patil, and Rohan Chavan.

Police have formed two teams to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Further investigation is underway.