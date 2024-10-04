Mumbai Water Crisis: 34% of Supply Wasted Through Theft and Leaks Reveals BMC

While many parts of the city face water shortage especially during summer, a startling revelation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Hydraulic Department indicates that approximately 34% of the city’s daily water supply—around 1,343 million liters out of a total of 3,950 million liters—is lost due to theft, leakage, and pilferage.

According to BMC’s Hydraulic Department, the city's water supply is sourced from seven lakes, with two—Tulsi and Vihar—located within Mumbai, while the remaining five are situated in the neighboring districts of Palghar, Thane, and Nashik, at distances ranging from 100 to 175 km. Water from these lakes is transported through a sprawling 5,000 km pipeline network that spans the city.

With Mumbai's daily water demand reaching 4,463 million liters, the current shortfall stands at nearly 500 million liters per day (MLD). This deficit, coupled with the significant water loss, exacerbates the city's ongoing water supply crisis, despite reservoirs having adequate stock.

Civic officials highlight the challenges in maintaining the water supply infrastructure. "The water pipelines run through forested and remote areas on the outskirts of Mumbai, with many sections buried underground. Securing and maintaining them is critical to preventing leaks and theft," an official stated. The pipelines are also vulnerable to damage from soil, silt, weather conditions, waste, and chemicals, leading to corrosion and increased leakage rates.

Further complicating the issue is a staffing crisis within the Hydraulic Engineering Department, which faces a 38% shortage of engineering personnel. This shortage hampers efforts to repair leaks and manage the water supply crisis effectively. Additionally, some engineers have been assigned to election duties, further delaying crucial leak detection work.