Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert, City and Suburbs Receive Heavy Showers (Watch Video)

Parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, including Andheri, Malad, Borivali, and Vile Parle, have been blasted by heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning, which have brought much-needed respite from the extreme heat. Similar new rainstorms were also observed in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli, which are nearby. In anticipation of intense pre-monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai through 11 p.m. today. Furthermore, until 10 p.m., Nashik, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under a red alert.

RMC Mumbai stated, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Heavy spells of rain, gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Marathwada.”

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Heavy spells of rain, gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada.#IMD#mausampic.twitter.com/8ceTywgyeH — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 20, 2025

Heavy rainfall is predicted for today in Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, and Vasai Virar, according to the X account SkyWatch Weather India. Severe thunderstorms may occur in Thane's Ovale, Bhayandarpada, and Borivali-Bhayandar belt. The handle posted on X, “Alerted you guys in advance. Kalyan, Dombivali, Bhiwandi & Vasai Virar to get Very Heavy Thunderstorms till 9-9:30 pm. Borivali- Bhayandar belt & Ovale, Bhayandarpada of Thane may see Heavy T-Storms till 8:30. Sign of Relief for Western Suburbs but needs to be watched.”

Mumbai may welcome the monsoon earlier than usual this year, according to the IMD. The organisation said that between May 27 and 29, the monsoon could arrive in Maharashtra. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai around June 10, but this forecast, which was released in early May, suggests favourable wind and pressure conditions that could hasten its arrival.