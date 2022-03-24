Mumbai Weather: Mumbai sees 5 degree sharp rise in temperature in 24 hours

Mumbai, known as the financial capital of the country, has witnessed a huge rise in th temperature. Last week was good for Mumbaikars after facing a heatwave a few days ago. Mumbai's temperature had dropped to an extent last week. But after recording below-average temperatures this week, Mumbai's maximum temperature rose sharply on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department's Santacruz Observatory was 38.2 degrees Celsius. Which was 5.4 degrees higher than normal. Daytime temperatures in the city have risen by five degrees in 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday by the IMD Colaba Observatory reached 34.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature is four degrees higher than the 30.5 degrees Celsius recorded the day before. On Wednesday, IMD Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of about 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, including dry weather, the IMD forecast said. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures reported by IMD Colaba and Santacruz Observatory on Wednesday was 23.4 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature recorded in March last year was 40.9 degrees Celsius on March 28. The highest temperature ever recorded in Mumbai on March 28, 1956 was 41.7 degrees Celsius.