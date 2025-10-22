Mumbai Weather Update: City to Experience Intense October Heat, Heavy Rains Expected in Konkan Region, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three Districts

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to occur again in the Konkan region on October 22, 2025. The heatwave that began earlier this month has troubled citizens, with scorching sunlight during the day and sudden evening showers marking Mumbai and Konkan’s current weather pattern. On Tuesday, Mumbai experienced intense heat throughout the day, but strong winds and evening rainfall brought slight relief. As per the latest forecast, Konkan is expected to witness heavy rain on October 22. However, Mumbai will experience dry weather today with hot temperatures continuing through the day.

Residents of Mumbai are expected to feel the full impact of the October heat once again. Though some light cloud cover is predicted in the evening, rainfall is not expected. The heat and humidity will continue to trouble citizens. In Thane and Navi Mumbai, temperatures have been steadily rising for the past few days. Dry conditions will persist today as well, with no rain forecast. Temperatures will increase in the afternoon, making it feel hotter. Authorities have advised citizens to take precautions and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours.

In Palghar, the weather department has predicted dry and hot conditions throughout the day. The region will experience intense sunlight and humidity with no signs of rainfall. Although light showers were recorded over the past few days, the sun is expected to dominate the skies today. Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, warning of heavy rainfall. Certain parts of Raigad, especially coastal areas near Navi Mumbai, may experience intermittent rain showers. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, as per the official forecast.