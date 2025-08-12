Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Set to Lash City This Week

Mumbai and several regions in Maharashtra are gearing up for a rainy spell as monsoon activity picks up once more. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Mumbai and nearby areas on Tuesday, August 12. The city, along with the Konkan coast, has been placed under a yellow alert, cautioning residents about lightning and heavy rainfall. Weather experts attribute the renewed activity to an approaching low-pressure system, which is expected to bring significant rainfall to Konkan, Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra over the coming days.

Low-Pressure System to Drive Rainfall Surge in State

The IMD anticipates the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on August 12, which will intensify rain across various parts of the state. The monsoon, which had weakened recently, is set to strengthen again with heavier showers predicted between August 12 and 14. In Mumbai, low-lying regions such as Sion, Kurla, and Parel face a heightened risk of waterlogging. Civic authorities have advised residents to plan travel carefully to avoid disruptions in road and rail networks. While no major delays have been reported yet, commuters are urged to allow extra travel time and avoid flood-prone routes.

Heavy Showers Forecast for Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada

The Konkan region is expected to see intense rainfall, particularly in Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts on August 12 and 13, with widespread showers anticipated a day later. Vidarbha districts, including Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and Wardha, are likely to receive heavy rainfall until August 15, while Buldhana and Akola may experience moderate rain under cloudy conditions. Marathwada’s Latur and Nanded districts are also forecast to receive heavy showers, whereas Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna could see moderate rainfall. Pune, Satara, and Sangli districts may experience light to moderate rain over the same period.

Statewide Rain Activity to Continue for Several Days

In North Maharashtra, districts such as Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar are expected to record light to moderate rainfall, with some areas seeing thunderstorms and lightning. Central Maharashtra and Marathwada may also experience isolated storm activity. Vidarbha is bracing for widespread showers, with certain locations facing the possibility of heavy rainfall and stormy weather. With active weather conditions predicted to persist for five to seven days, authorities have urged citizens to stay updated with official forecasts, remain vigilant in vulnerable regions, and take necessary safety measures to prevent flood-related incidents.