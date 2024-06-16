Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies and Rain in City and Suburbs Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, June 16, predicts generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in both the city and suburbs.

However, IMD forecasted a mix of cloudy skies and rain from June 17 to 16. On Monday, the city may expect a cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall while the temperature is from 27 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. On June 18, similar weather conditions with light to moderate rainfall.

The trend will continue until June 19, while on June 20 and 21, the city is likely to receive rainfall with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

High Tide On June 16:

7:59 AM - 3.15 meters.

7:19 PM - 3.43 meters.

Low Tide on June 17:

1:23 PM - 2.36 meters.

2:06 AM (dt 17.06.2024) - 1.50 meters.