Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected to Continue Today

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall for the past two days, and this is expected to continue today. The city is likely to see rain showers in the afternoon.

Westerly winds are forecasted, with passing showers expected in the first half of the day. Alerts will be issued as the rain bands appear to be heavy.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert for the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod in Kerala due to the anticipated heavy rainfall On Sunday, July 28. The forecast indicates that isolated areas in the state may experience significant precipitation, with expected rainfall amounts ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within the next 24 hours.