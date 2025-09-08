Mumbai: Woman Doctor Attacked, Audi Vandalised by Drunken in Powai

A 31-year-old woman doctor from Asian Heart Hospital had a harrowing experience early Sunday morning in Powai when she was allegedly attacked by her drunken man, who also vandalised her Audi car.

According to the complaint, the doctor had returned home around 5 am from Asian Heart Hospital, BKC, Bandra. After parking her red Audi near Filterpada, she was walking home when the accused, identified as Abdullah Zuber Khan, suddenly confronted her near a tempo stand.

Khan, allegedly intoxicated, was armed with a 1.5-foot-long knife in one hand and a 3-foot iron rod in the other. Without provocation, he reportedly charged at the doctor. The victim managed to escape and rushed home, later returning with her mother and brother.

By that time, the accused had begun smashing the parked Audi near Shreenath Medical. When confronted, he allegedly brandished the knife, shouted menacingly, and created panic in the neighbourhood before fleeing. The rear and side windows of the car were found shattered.

The doctor immediately contacted the police control room. A Powai police patrol team, comprising a male and a female constable, reached the spot and advised her to file a complaint at Powai Police Station, while they began searching for the accused.

The woman later lodged a formal complaint, following which police booked Khan, a resident of Pathanwadi, Filterpada, for attempted assault, creating public panic, and vandalism.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.