Mumbai: Woman Duped of Rs 8.46 Lakh by Man Posing as Rare Currency Buyer

A 49-year-old woman from Mazgaon, Mumbai, has been allegedly duped of ₹8.46 lakh in an online fraud involving the sale of rare Indian currency notes and coins. The victim approached the Pydhonie Police Station and lodged a complaint against one Raj Giani, who is accused of cheating her under the pretext of buying rare currency items.

According to the complaint, the woman, employed at a private company for the past eight years, came across an advertisement on Facebook on July 8, 2025. The ad, posted by Raj Giani, promised large sums of money in exchange for old Indian notes and coins.

Interested in the offer, the woman contacted Giani through the WhatsApp number mentioned in the advertisement. Giani claimed that he would pay ₹6 lakh for a ₹100 note with the serial number "786" and another ₹6 lakh for a 25 paise coin with a rhino emblem—promising a total of ₹12 lakh.

To initiate the deal, the accused allegedly asked her to make various payments under the guise of registration fees, GST, late fees, and other charges. The victim made multiple online transfers through bank accounts and Google Pay between July 11 and July 16, amounting to a total of ₹8,46,428.

However, when she failed to receive the promised ₹6 lakh, she tried contacting Giani again, only to find his mobile number switched off. Realising she had been scammed, she approached the police and submitted WhatsApp chat screenshots, along with her Union Bank and Indian Bank statements, as evidence.

Pydhonie Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.