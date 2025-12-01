Mumbai: Woman Killed, Rapido Rider Critically Injured After Mixer Truck Rams Bike in Mulund

A 49-year-old woman, Shubhangi Magare, died while a 25-year-old Rapido (Uber Rapid) bike rider, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, sustained serious injuries after a speeding mixer truck rammed their bike in Mulund. Ganesh is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, and his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Police have arrested the mixer truck driver, identified as Jawahir Bansharaj Yadav, after registering a case against him.

The accident took place around 11 am on Saturday, 29 November, near the Airoli Junction below the Airoli flyover on the Eastern Express Highway. Shubhangi, who lived in a building on the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road and worked in Matunga, had booked a Rapido bike to travel to her workplace. Ganesh Madhav was riding the bike.

While the bike was passing the Airoli Junction, an Ashok Leyland mixer truck, reportedly speeding, hit them from behind. The impact caused the bike to skid, leaving Ganesh injured, while Shubhangi, who was riding pillion, was thrown several metres away onto the road.

Traffic police rushed to the scene and shifted both victims to Fortis Hospital. Doctors declared Shubhangi dead on arrival, while Ganesh was admitted to the ICU due to severe injuries.

Jawahir Yadav, the truck driver responsible for the crash, was detained by the Navghar Police. A case has been registered against him for driving negligently, causing the death of one person and seriously injuring another. He was later arrested in connection with the case.

Yadav, originally a resident of Sagdi Barma village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, is currently employed at Cement Company in Mohagaon, Belapur, Navi Mumbai, police said.