Mumbai: Youth Attacked With Knife And Rod Over Car Parking Dispute In Mulund, 2 Arrested

A dispute over car parking turned violent in the Hindustan Chowk area of Mulund Colony, leading to a brutal attack on a 30-year-old man, Gurpreet Singh Baljit Singh Janjhua. The incident occurred in front of Cosmi Cos Company on Hanuman Pada Road.

Gurpreet Singh, who had recently moved to Mulund Colony with his wife a month ago, was attempting to park his Maruti Suzuki car at around 11:30 PM. Upon reaching Hanuman Pada Road, he noticed a young man blocking the road with his motorcycle while conversing with a woman. Gurpreet honked to signal the man to move, but the youth refused. When Gurpreet stepped out of his car and requested him to clear the way, the situation escalated. The accused began using abusive language and assaulted Gurpreet.

The attacker first punched and kicked Gurpreet, then struck his legs with a stone, causing severe injuries to both thighs. The accused subsequently called three of his associates, and together, the four men launched a vicious assault using knives, iron rods, wooden sticks, and stones.

During the attack, Gurpreet managed to call the police helpline (100). Police arrived shortly after but faced resistance as the attackers also attempted to assault them. After a brief struggle, the police arrested two of the assailants—Rahul Vasant Hande (25) and Rohit Manohar Dethe (24). However, two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

The absconding suspects are described as being between 25 and 30 years old. One was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and half pants, while the other wore a red t-shirt and full-length pants.

Gurpreet sustained serious injuries to his head, face, ears, chest, and legs. He was immediately admitted to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where he is undergoing treatment. According to Gurpreet, the attackers also vandalized his car, shattering the windows and causing damages estimated at around ₹1.5 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under charges of attempted murder, property damage, and obstructing police duties. A manhunt is underway to nab the remaining two suspects.