Ola-Uber Strike Continues for Third Day, Commuters Struggle in Mumbai

Daily commuters in Mumbai are once again facing severe transportation challenges, as drivers affiliated with ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber persist with their strike for the third consecutive day. The protest, which commenced on July 15, has intensified, drawing participation from thousands of app-based drivers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These drivers have gathered at Azad Maidan, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), to express their discontent. Their main concern revolves around unfair fare structures. According to the protesters, they are currently earning a meagre Rs 8 - Rs 9 per kilometre, an amount they claim is insufficient to meet rising operational costs.

The protesting drivers are demanding that fares be adjusted in accordance with tariffs approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). They argue that their current income fails to cover the growing burden of fuel expenses, vehicle repairs, and loan installments. In addition to fare reform, the drivers are calling for a ban on bike taxis such as Rapido, citing unfair competition. They also want restrictions on the issuance of cab and auto permits to curb market saturation. Further demands include reactivating suspended driver accounts, establishing a formal welfare board, and implementing a transparent system for addressing grievances faced by drivers.

Although Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik met with representatives of the protesting drivers, the agitation continues. While speaking with Times Now, Sarnaik expressed his concern, saying, “We held discussions with their leaders and explained everything thoroughly. I don’t understand why the strike persists—it doesn’t seem justified after our talks.”

In light of ongoing protests in the state, passengers travelling via #MumbaiAirport are advised to check transport availability and plan alternate arrangements in advance.#CSMIA#PassengerAdvisory#Travel#Aviationpic.twitter.com/UnWScJue6U — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) July 16, 2025



The protest has significantly affected commuters heading to or from the Mumbai Airport, prompting the airport authorities to issue an advisory on platform X. The statement urged travelers to confirm transportation options and make alternative arrangements to avoid last-minute issues. Several passengers experienced long wait times, missed flights, or unexpected cancellations. Some even reported alarming situations where striking drivers interfered with rides. Rakesh Shah, a commuter from Mulund, shared that a protester pressured his driver into cancelling a ride midway, leaving him distressed. Others faced similar disruptions, with reports of intimidation and deliberate delays caused by agitators targeting non-striking drivers.