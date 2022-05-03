Raj Thackeray convenes meeting of office bearers; police security beefed up outside his home

MNS president Raj Thackeray will announce the party's future role on the loudspeaker issue today. An important meeting of party office bearers has been convened at Raj's residence 'Shivteerth'. After holding discussions with selected office bearers, Raj Thackeray will announce the party's stand on loudspeakers.

At a public meeting in Aurangabad, Raj Thackeray reiterated his ultimatum given to the police on May 4 to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque. After that, discussions have started on the issue of law and order in the state. Raj Thackeray has instructed the activists to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque in double voice from May 4, unless the unauthorized loudspeakers installed on the mosque are removed. Against this backdrop, there are fears of a rift between the two communities. It is learned that the Home Department is also seriously discussing this issue. Therefore, everyone is paying attention to what exactly Raj Thackeray announces today after discussing with the office bearers.

However Thackeray appealed to party workers to not perform 'maha aarti on May 3, the day of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festivities.

Outside Shivteerth, the number of police has been increased as compared to usual. The ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray may create tension in the state. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will discuss with senior police officials in the state today to decide the strategy so that the situation does not deteriorate.