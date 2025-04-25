Robbery at Mumbai Cop’s Worli Residence; Gold Chain and Mobile Phones Stolen

A case of burglary has emerged from the Dairy Workers' Colony in Worli, where identified miscreants broke into the residence of a police constable and escaped with valuables including a gold mangalsutra and two mobile phones. The incident has created a stir in the local area, with suspicion falling on two youths from the neighbourhood.

Pramod Vishwanath Kamble, a 45-year-old police constable currently posted at the Armed Police Branch in Naigaon since 2010, resides with his family in a temporary accommodation on Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road in Worli. He had been relocated temporarily due to repair work at his official quarters. On the night of April 16, Kamble's wife had travelled to Vashi to attend a family function. Before leaving, she had placed her gold mangalsutra in a drawer for safekeeping. That night, the family went to sleep around 1 AM, with their mobile phones kept beside the bed.

At approximately 2:45 AM, Kamble was awakened by a suspicious sound. On getting up to investigate, he was shocked to find two known youths from the area—identified as Akku alias Hussain Sajid Khan, aged 22, and Arif alias Sonu Mohammad Abbas Sheikh, aged 32—inside the room. The moment they saw Kamble, both fled the scene. Despite the family’s attempts to chase them, the duo managed to escape.

After checking the premises, it was discovered that a 5-gram gold mangalsutra valued at around Rs 25,000 had been stolen, along with a Redmi Note 10T mobile phone estimated to cost Rs10,000 and a Poco C50 phone worth Rs 5,000. Kamble alleged that the two suspects had removed the window glass to enter the house and committed the theft while the family was asleep.

A complaint has been registered at the Worli Police Station. Kamble has demanded strict legal action against the accused. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be around Rs 40,000. The Worli police have begun their investigation and are looking into the involvement of the suspects.