Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: New CCTV Footage of Attacker Surfaces, Seen Climbing Stairs of Building (VIDEO)

A second CCTV video of the attacker who assaulted Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has emerged. The footage captures the assailant entering the building where Khan resides. In the new footage shared by a news agency, the attacker is seen wearing a pink scarf to cover his face and carrying a black bag on his back. He is seen walking stealthily up the stairs.

Watch: (CCTV Visual) -New visual of accused who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan https://t.co/aPFJ5aseg3pic.twitter.com/E9n5SvHXEG — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

The first CCTV video showed the same individual descending the stairs.

Watch: (CCTV Visual) -First visual of accused who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan and then fled the scene pic.twitter.com/ZfdUl94KKD — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2025

The attack occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in Saif’s 11th-floor Bandra flat. The intruder reportedly confronted the actor's maid. When Saif intervened, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in several stab wounds. The actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Saif suffered a severe injury to his thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine.

The seriousness of the attack is apparent from the 2 to 3 cm knife shard that was removed. A photo of the shard has also been released. Khan suffered a 10 cm wound in the attack.

The actor is currently recovering in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.

Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The person has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.