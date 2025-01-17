Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Police Seize Sharp-Edged Hexa Blade Piece Removed from Actor's Body

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. A small piece of the hexa blade used in the attack, which had been lodged in the actor's body, was successfully removed during surgery and has now been taken into police custody. This crucial piece of evidence could provide an important lead in the case.

The fragment was surgically extracted by doctors at Lilavati Hospital during an emergency procedure. Following the operation, the piece of the blade was handed over to the authorities for forensic examination.

The Bandra Police, which is leading the investigation, has secured the weapon as vital evidence. Despite extensive efforts, the assailant remains on the run. To expedite the search, the police have mobilized 20 specialized teams to track down the suspect.

The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the swift arrest of the attacker and bring justice to the victim. The police remain optimistic, as investigations continue to progress and lead them closer to the accused.