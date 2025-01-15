Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: All You Need To Know About Complete Guide of the Iconic Event; Check Details

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), one of India's most awaited events, is back as runners gear up to break records and share inspiring stories of overcoming personal and health challenges. This celebrated marathon, marking the start of the new year, continues to captivate attention as participants prepare to race toward the finish line.

Scheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Tata Mumbai Marathon will mark its 20th edition, with participants eagerly anticipating the event. Held annually on the third Sunday of January, this year's marathon will feature a mix of first-time runners and seasoned participants celebrating their 20th consecutive appearance. The marathon will start outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT), covering a distance of 42.195 km.

Your complete #TMM2025 Race Day Guide for the Marathon category is here!✨



From how to reach the venue to pre and post race facilities, and start timings—we’ve got you covered. Get ready to make race day unforgettable! 🏃‍♂️https://t.co/Kobtdoxw0O#ChangeBeganHere#HarDilMumbai — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 11, 2025

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 Race Categories

Half Marathon

Race Day: Sunday, 19th January 2025

Start Location: Mahim Reti Bunder Ground, Mahim Causeway

Distance: 21.097 km

Open 10K

Race Day: Sunday, 19th January 2025

Start Location: Outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT)

Distance: 10 km

Dream Run

Race Day: Sunday, 19th January 2025

Start Location: Outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT)

Distance: 5.9 km

Senior Citizens' Run

Race Day: Sunday, 19th January 2025

Start Location: Outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT)

Distance: 4.2 km

Champions With Disability

Race Day: Sunday, 19th January 2025

Start Location: Outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT)

Distance: 1.3 km

Iconic Routes

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) route takes participants past some of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks, including Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, offering a scenic and exhilarating experience.

Train Schedule

To facilitate smooth travel for marathon participants, Western Railway will operate three special trains on the day of the event.