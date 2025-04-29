Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Update: Line 5 Nears Completion, Expected To Open By December 2025

Metro projects across Mumbai and its suburbs are progressing rapidly, with several segments being 70% to 90% complete. Among them, the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 is one of the most anticipated. The metro route is expected to greatly benefit commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering a faster and more reliable alternative to existing transport modes. A significant portion of the project has already been completed. The trial runs are likely to begin sooner. The metro is expected to be operational by December 2025.

Line 5 spans 24.90 kilometers as an elevated corridor and includes 15 strategically placed stations: Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Ranjnoli, Gaon Gaon, Ko Gaon, Lal Chowki, Kalyan Station, and Kalyan APMC. The route from Thane to Dhamankar Naka is nearly complete. However, the stretch from Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi presents several engineering and land-related challenges. Authorities have decided to make this portion of the route underground to overcome these obstacles and maintain the project's momentum.

Approximately 80% of the work on Metro Line 5 has been completed, making it one of the most advanced corridors under development. Once operational, this metro line will significantly ease the burden on Mumbai’s crowded local train system, especially for commuters from the northern and eastern suburbs. MP Suresh Mhatre said that the underground section between Dhamankar Naka and Durgadi is being planned with future capacity and urban congestion in mind.

The metro will be a game-changer for Bhiwandi residents, who currently rely on either road transport or circuitous local train routes via Thane to reach Mumbai. The new line is expected to reduce the travel time of commuters up to 75%, giving them faster and more efficient access to the city. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 8,416.51 crore. The work of this metro line is on track.