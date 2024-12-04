Unidentified Man Enters Salman Khan's Shooting Location in Mumbai, Mentions 'Lawrence Bishnoi': Reports

In a shocking turn of events, an unidentified man entered Salman Khan's shooting location in Zone 5 of Mumbai on Wednesday night. According to sources, the incident, which occurred in the Dadar locality, prompted immediate action by the authorities.

Reports suggest that Salman Khan was present at the site when the unidentified man was noticed by some crew members, following which they captured the suspect, and the suspect has been taken to Shivaji Park police station for questioning. The suspect reportedly mentioned the name of "Lawrence Bishnoi."

This is not the first time the actor has been threatened; earlier this year, an open firing took place at Salman Khan's Bandra house. The two unidentified men did open fire; later, they were arrested.