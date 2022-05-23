Viral Video shows 6 minors riding scooter in Mumbai

In Mumbai, a video of six children riding a bike has gone viral on social media. This video is from Star Bazaar, Andheri East Road, Mumbai. In this video, six children are sitting on the same bike. These six children are minors. Demands are being made to take action against these kids. This video was shared by Ramandeep Singh Hora on his Twitter. Roads of Mumbai has shared this tweet and demanded action from Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Traffic Police then asked the nearest traffic regulation department to look into the matter.

The shocking thing is that this road is always full of vehicles. Heavy trucks and dumpers are also heavily transported. If an accident occurs while traveling, there is a risk of major loss of life. There is a demand from ordinary citizens that action should be taken against those who endanger their lives.