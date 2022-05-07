Woman with 20 drug-filled capsules in stomach held at Mumbai Airport

Drugs worth R 10 lakh have been seized from a foreign woman from Dubai at Mumbai International Airport. The woman was stopped and questioned by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on suspicion. During the interrogation, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh were found near the woman. The woman had hidden the drugs in her stomach. Authorities seized 214 grams of heroin from the woman's stomach during the interrogation. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had received information that a woman had brought drugs. The woman from Dubai was then stopped and her bag was first searched, but the DRI did not find anything. An examination of her body revealed 20 capsules in her stomach. The DRI examined the capsule and found that it contained heroin drugs.

According to the information received, a woman drug smuggler has been arrested and capsules from her stomach have also been seized. Also, the police are currently investigating the matter further. The woman's phone is also being investigated by the police.