Abhinav beat Swaminarayan Academy 2-1

Nagpur, Feb 25

Abhinav Mahila Hockey Club defeated Swaminarayan Academy 2-1 in the Women's Hockey League organised by Vidarbha women's Hockey Association at Tiger Gap ground, Sadar here on Friday.

Swaminarayan were leading by1-0 in the first half. In the sixth minute, Prerna Lonare scored an excellent field goal on the pass of Riya Daiya for Swaminarayan.

After a change of ends and equaliser for Abhinav same thru centre forward Monali Khewale on solo effort. Beating full back and goal keeper Mahak Dalwani of Swaminarayan she levelled the score in 30th minute.

In 37th min Roshani Mendhe connected the ball in D on hit of Sangeeta Meshram and nicely deflected the ball into the net to give 2-1 lead to Abhinav.

For Swaminarayan, Aniksha Admane and for Abhinav, Sonu Sarote played well.

Abhinav's goalkeeper Riddhi Pillay saved more than five goals.

On Saturday, City Police will play IRa Hockey Team at 3.30 p.m. at the same venue.