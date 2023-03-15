Aditya becomes Vid's first national badminton umpire

The examination was conducted by BAI during Yonex Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Indoor Badminton Hall, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

During this National Grade2 Examination, a council of five Badminton World Federation

(BWF) technical officials was assigned by Badminton Association India. They were Girish Natu (BWF referee & umpire), Sudeep Barve, Shailesh Kulkarni, Ajendra Rai and CR Rajiv (all BWF umpires). In this exam, only two eligible candidates from all States of India were present and out of 55 candidates only 27 candidates successfully passed this exam. The result was declared by

S Muralidharan, Chairman, TOC-BAI. Galande passed his state-level badminton umpires exam in 2016 at Mumbai. He has been working as an umpire in Maharashtra B a d m i n t o n Association from last seven years and also as referee and match control in Nagpur district badminton tournaments. He has been nominated for many international, national and state-level badminton tournaments as a technical official. Galande has been congratulated by MBA president Arun Lakhani, senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar , NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice-president Shriram Purohit , Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte, Gurdeep Arora, Sneha Faizpurkar, Bhavesh Deshmukh, Anand Kasrekar and Nagpur district badminton coaches,

players and technical officials.