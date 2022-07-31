Adnan scores four goals as Rabbani enters SF

Nagpur, July 28

Riding on Mohammad Adnan Jamal's four goals including a hat-trick , Rabbani High School, Kamptee drubbed K John Asoli 7-0 to enter the semis in Inter-School Under-17 (Rural) Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur ground here on Thursday.

Along with Rabbani, K John Saoner, Jain International and Indian Olympiad School also entered the semis. Jamal was simply unstoppable. He slammed the consecutive goals in 9th, 18th, 21st and 22nd minutes. He was well supported by Arshil Akhtar (25th min) and Md Kaif (29th min) who scored one goal each.

In another match, Bhonsala Military defeated BVM Ashti1-0. Thanks to Darshit Patel who scored an all-important goal in the 26th minute. Parimal Tidke scored the winning goal in the 17th minute in Jain International victory over Prakash High School.

Indian Olympiad entered the semis defeating DPS Kamptee 2-0. Mohammad Anwar (13th min)and

Ibrahim Nagani (26th min) struck once each. K John defeated MAK Sancheti1-0. Atharwa Mankar scored the winning goal in the ninth minute.

Jain International recorded 1-0 win over Bhonsala Military. Shivanand Reddy(3rd min)was the goal scorer.

In the girls section, Divine Providence defeated K John Saoner 1-0. Simron Alosis (8th min) scored the winning goal.

On Friday the semis will be played between Jain international and Indian Olympiad; MM Rabbani and K .John Saoner