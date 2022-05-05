AG Nagpur, Rajkot set up summit clash

Nagpur, May 5

Host AG Nagpur stormed into the finals defeating AG Raipur by 8 wickets in

in the ongoing Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD) West Zone Cricket Tournament, 2022 which is being conducted under the aegis of the Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of The Accountant General (A& E) II, Maharashtra.

With this victory Nagpur set up a title clash with AG Rajkot who defeated AG Jaipur by 6 wickets. The final is slated to be played on Friday at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

In the first semifinal match, between AG Nagpur and AG Raipur played at VCA Gorund, Kalamna, a classy 96 off 55 balls studded with 9 sixes and 4 fours by Sanjay Ramaswamy and patient half-century 50 off 41 balls by Aditya Sarwate (6 fours), and 116 runs opening wicket partnership saw the hosts storm into finals of the tournament achieving the target in 16.4 overs. Put into bat, A.G. Raipur went on to score 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant century 104 (58 balls) (5x6, 11x4) by Rishab Tiwari, who held the innings together, while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Aditya Sarvate and Akshay Wadkar took two wickets each while Lalit Yadav and Amit Deshpande took a wicket apiece for the hosts. Shri R. Thiruppathi Venkatasamy, Accountant General (Audit), Maharashtra, Nagpur gave away the man of the match prize to Sanjay Ramaswamy of A.G. Nagpur.

In the second semifinal between A.G. Rajkot and defending champions A.G. Jaipur played at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, A.G. Jaipur put into bat, centurion of last match and opener, Ankit Lamba again played a fine innings of 60 runs off 40 balls (5x4, 3x6), while Shauqat Almas 47(39) and a quickfire 42(15) by Subham Sharma were the other main contributors to put up a mammoth score 192/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Shaurya Sanadiya took 4 wickets giving away 32 runs, while Kuldeep Raval, Kuldeep Sharma and Arpit Vasadava took a wicket apiece for A.G. Rajkot. Chasing the target, riding the form, with last match century, Arpit Vasavda, went on to punish the bowlers and made 70 runs of 34 balls(11x4, 2x6), ably supported by Kuldeep Raval 40(23), Shaurya Sanadiya 24(16), Sahil Karathiya 17 (12), Rahul Dave 18(22) and registered their win in 19.2 over score reading 193/4.