Aisha, Aruja triumph in squash
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2023 10:05 PM 2023-06-05T22:05:02+5:30 2023-06-05T22:05:02+5:30
In the under-17 girls category, Aruja Sharaf and Priyanshi Panpaliya both students of BVM Civil Lines secured first and ...
In the under-17 girls category, Aruja Sharaf and Priyanshi Panpaliya both students of BVM Civil Lines secured first and second place respectively. All these players have been selected for the State-level squash Tournament, informs, the secretary of Squash Association Nagpur Yuga Chhatri.Open in app