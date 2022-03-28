Al Fateh make it to semis

Nagpur, March 28

Al Fateh FC defeated IFFC Chankapur 5-3 via tie-breaker to enter the semi-finals in the JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Suyog Nagar on Monday.

The score was equalised during the regulation time. IFFC Cha kapur took the lead in the 15th minute when Shekhar Sahu found the net. An equaliser for Al Fateh came thru Mohammad Faizan in the 39th minute.

In the remaining time the deadlock was continued even after both the teams making lot of efforts.

In penalty shootout, Mohammad Shoeb, Mohammad Kafeel, Mohammad Ajmain and Mohammad Amir succeeded in scoring the goals. For Chankapur, only ShekharbSahu and Priyanshu Sahu scored the goals

During the proceedings two Al Fatel players Mohammad Kafeel (3rd min) and Mohammad Anzar (25th min) were cautioned. IFFC Chankapur's Priyanshu Dupare (70th min) and Varun Jadhav (80th min) were shown yellow cards.