Alfiya storms into final

Nagpur,

City's lone international boxer Alfiya Pathan stormed into the finals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

According to the reports reaching here Alfiya Pathan (81 kg) was commanding in her semi-final win as she cruised past the 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in a 5:0 win by unanimous decision. This is the second time this year that Alfiya has defeated Lazzat, having stunned the Kazakh on her own turf in the Elorda Cup in what was the 2021 Youth Boxing Champion's senior international debut competition. Alfiya goes head to head with Islam Husaili of Jordan in the final to be played on Thursday.