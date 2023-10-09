Ambedkar College overall champ

Dr Ambedkar College won basketball and women’s table tennis titles. They finished second in men’s table tennis. In other events — Hislop College won badminton men’s title; LAD took honours in women’s badminton; kabaddi men’s title was bagged by HA College Saoner while SSNJ Deoli took the women’s crown; Ad College, Bharsingi and HA

College Saoner won the volleyball men’s and women’s titles respectively; Palloti Engineering College emerged supreme in chess while GS College reigned supreme in korfball. union Minister Nitin Gadkari was chief guest of the prize distribution function that was presided over by Harshvardhan Deshmukh. Adv Jaywant Patil, Keshavrao Metkar, Dilip Ingole, Hemant Kalmegh, Suresh Khotare, Subhash Bansod, Principal Dr Mahendra Dhore, Principal Dr Omraj Deshmukh, VicePrincipal Dr Bharti Khapekar and others were present. Dr Vandana Ingle and Prof Archana Deshmukh conducted the proceedings while Dr DevendraWankhade proposed a vote of thanks.

