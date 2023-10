Anjali bags gold in 2000 m steeplechase, Samit , Truati win silver

In Under-18 girls section Anjali Madavi won gold in 2000 m steeplechase event whereas Chaitali Borkar settled for silver. Both are the members of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal. In the boys section, Samit Tong of Track Star Athletics Club secured silver medal. In Under-20 girls section, Trupti Patel of Track Star won silver in 3000 m steeplechase. In Under-18 girls seciton, Akansha Bhagat won bronze in hepthlahton. NDAA ssecretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Nagpur athletes.