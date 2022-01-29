Asia team championship: Malvika to lead Indian women's team

Nagpur, Jan 29

Syed Modi International finalist Malvika Bansod will lead the Indian women’s team in the Badminton Asia Team Championship to be played at Shah Alam, Malaysia from February 15-20.

The Badminton Association of India announced a new-look team for the continental team championship giving importance to the performances in the two All India Ranking tournaments played in Chennai and Hyderabad last month, selecting players on the basis of aggregate ranking points scored in the two events.

Malvika Bansod, who was also selected in the squad last year has been in good form this season. She reached the final of the Syed ModiInternational apart from entering the semis of the ongoing Odisha Open. She also entered the India Open qurterfinals after defeating London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal.

Big responsibility, says Lakhani

While congratulating Malvika for her selection as the Indian women's team captain in Asia team championships, the vice-president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the president of Maharashtra Badminton Association Arun Lakhani said, " It is a very proud moment for Nagpurians. Certainly, it is a big responsibility to lead the Indian team and that took in such a young age. This exposure will help Malvika in future. She has a very bright future."

TEAMS:

Women: Singles: Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Tara Shah

Doubles: Simran Singhi/Khushi Gupta, V Nila/Arubala, Aarthi Sara Sunil/Riza Mahreen.

Men: Singles: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Raghu M

Doubles: PS Ravi Krishna/UdayKumar Shankar Prasad, Amsakarunan Hariharan/Ruban Kumar, Dingku Singh Konthoujam/Manjit Singh Khwairakpam