Back-to-back events give nightmares to shuttlers

Nagpur, June 20

Shuttlers heaved a sigh of relief when badminton activities resumed after Covid-induced two and half year break. But now the packed state and national calendars are giving them sleepless nights.

The state shuttlers are in a dilemma as the dates of two important tournaments are almost clashing. As per the schedule released by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the prestigious 29th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All-India Under-19 Ranking Tournament will be played from July 7 to July 13 at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula. In the past, the tournament was postponed twice due to Covid pandemic.

On the other hand, the State Under-19 tournament will be played at Aurangabad from June 30 to July 5. The back-to-back tournaments means that state players, including that of Nagpur, will get only one day to reach Panchkula. This will mean a last minute dash to airports or train stations.

Anxious over the situation, parents of some shuttlers have already mailed a letter to the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) requesting them to finish the State tournament on July 4. This will give players sufficient time to travel to Panchkula, the parents said.

A parent, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The players are confused. We have already booked our flight tickets for July 5 to reach Panchkula. All of a sudden the State Under-19 tournament was announced from June 30 to July 5. It will be quite difficult for players and their parents to reach their hometown from Aurangabad in time and then catch their train/ flights to Panchkula on July 5.”

A senior badminton coach said that around 25-30 city shuttlers are expected to participate in the Krishna Khaitan Memorial Tournament. "Both state and All-India tournaments are important for the players. In fact, the Indian team will be selected on the basis of players' performance in the Krishna Khaitan Memorial Tournament. Therefore, shuttlers don't want to miss this tournament. We have asked the MBA to finish the Aurangabad tournament on July 4. But so far we have not received any reply from them,” the coach said.

Rescheduling state tournament not possible: Kashikar

When contacted MBA tournament secretary Mangesh Kashikar, who is also the BAI tournament committee member, said that rescheduling the tournament is not possible.

"The BAI has sent its calendar having 15 tournaments to the state units and the schedule is very tight. There is no chance of rescheduling the state tournament. Now it is up to players to decide which tournament they would like to play. If the players are confident of doing well in the All-India tournament, then they should go for it. Otherwise, they should play in the state tournament,” he said.