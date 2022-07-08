BAI team inspects div sports complex courts

Nagpur, July 8

Ahead of Badminton World Federation (BWF) international tournament to be held in the city a delegation of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) team visited Nagpur to inspect the facilities.

Nagpur will host any BWF international tournament for the first time in history. The India Maharashtra International Badminton Challenge 2022 will be held in Nagpur from September 13-18.

The Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur will host the six-day long international tournament in Nagpur. It will also mark the launch of international badminton tournaments in Orange City.

The BAI inspection team then reached Nagpur on Friday and visited the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. Members of the Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) accompanied the BAI delegation. Former international shuttler Madhavi Kashikar-Hedaoo was also with the NDBA committee.

Inspection of the badminton courts, changing rooms, toilets, light arrangements and spectators’ gallery was done.

Talking to this newspaper NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar said, “ The BAI delegation was satisfied with the basic facilities at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur Stadium. We have 12 courts but they said they will only use eight courts for the tournament. The rest of the area will be used as a warm-up zone for the players. We are also laying out new Yonex synthetic courts to match the international standards. The new lighting system will be done soon. The air conditioning facilities will also be ready at the Mankapur Stadium ahead of the tournament”, he said.