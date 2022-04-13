Batsmen put Vidarbha on top against UP; Dubey slams ton, Rakhade too shines

Batsmen put Vidarbha in a dominating position against Uttar Pradesh on the second day of CK Nayudu Trophy quarterfinal at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday. They were still trailing by 491 runs of Vidarbha's mammoth total of 523.

At stumps , Uttar Pradesh lost two wickets for 32 runs . The day two totally belonged to Vidarbha. Resuming at overnight score of 270 for four, Vidarbha added 253 runs more to send the rivals on backfoot.

The credit of Vidarbha's dominance mainly goes to Harsh Dubey who excelled with bat also . He smashed 103 in 165 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and two sixes. Coming down the order Parth Rekhade played a brilliant knock of 68 in 150 balls hitting four boundaries.

Earlier in the morning, Vidarbha skipper Siddhesh Wath who was not out on 51, added 20 runs more before he was dismissed by Aaquib Khan. Wath and Yash Rathod (154, 228, 21x4, 1x6) added 150 run for fifth-wicket partnership. In the process, Rathod who has scored third century of the season achieved 150 run mark. However, after achieving it, he was unfortunately ran out by Sameer Choudhary.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey who has been taking wickets inconstantly sparked with bat also. He and Rekhade stitched up crucial 156 run partnership for eight wicket. Once settled they punished the rival bowlers. and helped Vidarbha to coss 500-run mark.

For UP, Aaquib Khan claimed four wickets for 99 runs while Kunal Yadav got three for 116.

UP had a bad start in their first innings. They lost two quick wickets on the score of 22 . First Nachiket Bhute trapped Siddharth Yadav (4) in front of stumps and then Shanmesh got rid of Aanjneya Suryavanshi (14) at stumps Sawan Singh (4) and Sameer Riavi (6) were at the crease.

Brief score

Vidarbha (1st innings): 523 all out in 165.1 overs (Yash Rathod 154, Harsh Dubey 103, Siddhesh Wath 71, Parth Rekhade 68, Aaquib Khan 4 for 99, Kunal Yadav 3 for 116)

Uttar Pradesh (1st innings): 32 for 2 (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 14, Sameer Rizvi not out 6, Shanmesh 1 for 15, Nachiket Bhute 1 for 23).