Big Ben, IFFC, MGCHS win victories
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 07:25 PM2024-08-10T19:25:02+5:302024-08-10T19:25:02+5:30
margin. In Under-21, IFFC Defenders beat Exciteplay 2-0. Aditya Verma and Sahil Shende scored the goals. Earlier, the tournament ...
margin.
In Under-21, IFFC Defenders beat Exciteplay 2-0. Aditya Verma and Sahil Shende scored the goals.
Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by MLA Vikas Thakre. Social Worker Naresh Barde, ITA Director Dimpy Bajaj, Sadhna Barde were also present.Open in app