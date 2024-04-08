Big Ben, MOIL off to winning start

While Big Ben defeated Nagpur Blues 3-1 via penalty shootout, MOIL XI blanked Ansar Sporting 2-0. In the first match a tie-breaker was enforced when both the teams failed to score during the regulation time. In the penalty shootout, Ritik Shah, Shabuddin Ansari and Altaf Ali scored for the winners. For Blues, only Azaam Khan found the net. Kunal of the winning team was declared man-of-the-match.

In the second match, MOIL XI defeated Ansar Sporting 2-0. Vijay Admache netted both the goals in the 5th and 49th minutes. He was also declared best player. Earlier senior DCM of SECR Dilip Singh inaugurated the tournament in the presence of former MLA Dr Milind Mane, convener Navneet Singh Tuli, coordinator Ashfaq Patel, BJP north Nagpur president Ganesh Kantode, Prakash Rao and others were also present on the occasion.