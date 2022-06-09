BOI holds customer outreach programme

Nagpur, June9

Leading bank, Bank of India along with other 13 participating banks had organised customer outreach programme under the auspices of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav (AKAM) at Bank of India’s Zonal Office .

The Credit Outreach Programme organised by us today was graced by the presence of district collector R Vimala. Other dignitaries present were project director, District Rural Development Agency Vivek Ilme, District Development manager, NABARD, Sachin Sonone, District Deputy Registrar Gautam Walde and General Manager District Industries centre Shiv Kumar Muddamwar.

On the occasion, all participating bank distributed sanction letters to the tune of 62.3 cr to the beneficiaries of various priority sector and social welfare schemes such as PM MUDRA yojana, PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, crop loans, Self-Help group loans, PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana etc. More than 250 sanction letters were distributed. Also, outreach kiosks were arranged by participating bank and various Self Help Groups for maximum customer outreach and skill exhibition respectively. The participating banks were Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India, union Bank of India, Axis Bank, IDBI, UCO bank and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank.

Bank of India’s Zonal Manager, Nagpur Zone Santosh S greeted the guests and customers with the welcome address. District Collector, R Vimala on the other hand emphasised on the importance of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and swift and customer friendly services. She also appreciated the efforts and skills of Self-help Groups.