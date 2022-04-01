BoI, RBI off to winning start
Nagpur, Feb 21
Bank of India (BoI) and State Bank of India (SBI) started their campaign on a winning note in the 55th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament conducted by Bankers' Sports Council at Dr Ambedkar College ground.
While BoI recorded 50-run victory over BoM, RBI drubbed SBI by nine wickets. Earlier zonal manager of Bank of India Santosh S inaugurated the tournament.
BSC organising secretary Chandrakant Manke welcomed the chief guest by offering a floral bouquet. Secretary Prafulla Nandedkar conducted the proceedings of the function and later proposed a vote of thanks
Former Ranji and Duleep Trophy players Samir Gujar, Paresh Sutane , Yogesh Ghare were also present on the occasion.
Scores in brief.
BOI 113 for 7 wkts in 18 overs (Yogesh Ghare 36, Mahendra Mishra 25, Mangesh Wankhede 13 Vipul Uchadia 2 for 15, Bhavesh Raut 2 for19, Sanket Asre 1-12, A. Wanjari 1-04 ) beat BOM 63 All out {Jitendra Yelme 16, Vishal Thakre 4 for 15, Shishir Lambe 2 for 16)
Result: BoI beat BoM by 50 runs
SBI : 111 all out in 20 overs (Aditya Gokhale 49, Rahul Jangde 16 Manish Dosi 3 wickets 13 runs, Alhad Gunjal 2-12 ) lost to RBI: 116 for 1 wicket in 14.2 overs
(Aalhad Gunjal 39 not out Parimal Headoo 36 not out, Keerti Sharma 18 , Hemant Wasu 1-12)
Result: RBI beat SBI by 9 wkts