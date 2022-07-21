Broad gauge metro will fill coffers of railways

Nagpur: Finally, after four years, the draft of the Broad Gauge Metro has been prepared and Mahametro has sent it to the Railway Board 15 days ago for approval. The draft is likely to be signed by the end of July or the first week of August. 'Vande Bharat' coaches will be used for this metro. Railways will get five times revenue due to broad gauge metro.

Regular production of coaches of Vande Bharat Railway has started. The Railway Board has entrusted the design of Vande Bharat coaches to Mahametro to run Broad Gauge Metro. When and how will coaches be supplied? A decision will be made on this. As per the agreement, Mahametro will give the Indian Railways to run the broad gauge metro at a higher rate. From this, instead of 40 paise per km, Indian Railways will now get one and a half to two rupees, i.e. four to five times the amount.

All works related to Broad Gauge Metro will be done by Indian Railways. Railway, track, signal, operation everything will remain. Maha metro will look after ticket collection, advertising, revenue etc.

• In the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, an MoU was signed between the Railways, Mahametro, and the State Government on 16 July 2018 regarding the Broad Gauge Metro Rail Project.

• State-of-the-art broad gauge metro will run from Nagpur to Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek, and Bhandar. 418 crore project DPR has been prepared by the Urban Mass Transit Company.