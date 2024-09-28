BVM Civil Lines cagers triumph

BVNM dominated all the quarters 6-2, 12-4, 2-2, 2-0. Thanks to Arjun Nakade (11) and Sachan Bedi (6) who played an important role in the victory.

Earlier in the semis, BVM Civil Lines defeated Saraswati Vidyalaya 18-11 whereas Narayana Vidyalayam recorded a 15-9 win over BVM Srikrishna Nagar.

RESULTS

U-14 (Boys, Final): BVM Civil Lines (Arjun Nakade 11, Sachman Bedi 6) bt Narayana Vidyalayam (Jai Thakare 4) 22-8 (6-2, 12-4, 2-2, 2-0);

SEMIFINALS: BVM Civil Lines (Daksh Motghare 6) bt Saraswati Vidyalaya (Varad Lute 7) 18-11 (5-2, 6-0, 7-5, 0-4); Narayana Vidyalayam (Shushrut Maske 5) bt BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Atharva Jamgade 5) 15-9 (1-1, 3-6, 8-2, 3-0)