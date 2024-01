BVM teams win twin TT titles

In the Under-14 boys final, BVM Koradi defeated Centre Point Schoo, Katol Road 3-2. In the first sinble, Ranveer Lakhani lost to Purab Renu 3-11, 4-11. However Rishikesh Patil restored parity defeating Arjun Isaacs 11-03,11-07. In the third single, Advait Kopulwar overcame Ved Jaiswal 11-02, 11-05 to give 2-1 lead to BVM. But again the score was levelled when Rishikesh Patil lost to Renu 14-12 09-11,09-11. In the decider, Ranveer Lakhani turned the tables on Arjun Isaac 11-02,11-04 to win the title.

In Under-19 boys final, BVM Civil Lines recorded straight 3-0 win over Modern School Koradi Adesh Agrawal gave winning start to BVM defeatingt Abhijit Multani 11-04,11-01. Then Shahan Sengupta increased the lead defeating bt Daksh Arya 11-06,11-03. In the third single, Adarsh Birla defeated Aaryan Jawahrani 06-11,11-06,11-05.

Mundle School won Under-17 crown defeating Agragami Convent Wardha 3-1.

Results (all finals)

