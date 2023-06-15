Cadence fashion show on June 18

models who will grace the runway with elegance and poise. These models will showcase six

meticulously curated sequences, each crafted to captivate and inspire the audience. From

the latest fashion trends to avant-garde creations, this fashion extravaganza promises to be

a visual delight, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of our aspiring fashion designers.

Moreover, the fashion show and convocation graduation ceremony will honour the

dedication and hard work of our graduating students. This ceremony will be a momentous

occasion as these students receive their well-deserved course completion certificates,

marking the successful culmination of their educational journey at Cadence Academy

Wardhamannagar. This milestone achievement signifies their talent, perseverance, and

commitment to excellence in the fashion industry.

For more information about Cadence Wardhmannagar, interested may contact Sharda

Complex, Above HDFC bank, Near Telephone Exchange Square, Central Avenue, Nagpur.