Cadence fashion show on June 18
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-06-15T20:10:02+5:30 2023-06-15T20:10:02+5:30
models who will grace the runway with elegance and poise. These models will showcase six
meticulously curated sequences, each crafted to captivate and inspire the audience. From
the latest fashion trends to avant-garde creations, this fashion extravaganza promises to be
a visual delight, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of our aspiring fashion designers.
Moreover, the fashion show and convocation graduation ceremony will honour the
dedication and hard work of our graduating students. This ceremony will be a momentous
occasion as these students receive their well-deserved course completion certificates,
marking the successful culmination of their educational journey at Cadence Academy
Wardhamannagar. This milestone achievement signifies their talent, perseverance, and
commitment to excellence in the fashion industry.
For more information about Cadence Wardhmannagar, interested may contact Sharda
Complex, Above HDFC bank, Near Telephone Exchange Square, Central Avenue, Nagpur.Open in app