Censports 2022 off to a flying start

Nagpur, July 29

The Censports, the annual Inter-School sports meet hosted by Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, commenced on the school premises with a grand inaugural function on Friday. Basketball and futsal tournaments, swimming and gymnastics competitions will be played under one roof at the host school for three days

NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar inaugurated the meet. The dignitaries present at the inaugural function included academic coordinator, Centre Point School International Mukta Chatterjee, Ashlesha Chitnavis, head of the sports department, Centre Point School, Katol Road Mangesh Pandit and the principal of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass Perveen Cassad and vice-principal, of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, Mrs Bhakti Bobde.

Results (futsal U-14 boys):CDS School beat BVM Shrikrishna Nagar by 2-1; GH Raisoni beat K John Public School, Pipla by 6-1; BVM Trimurti Nagar beat Ira International by 4-1; CPS Katol Road beat St Josephs Covent Fetri with a tie breaker by 2-1; BVM Civil Lines beat St Vincent Pallotti by 1-0; Jain International beat CPS Wardhaman Nagar with a tie breaker by 2-0; K John Public School, Asoli beat Centre Point International by 2-1; Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass beat Achievers School by 5-1

U-14 girls: CPS Katol oad beat BVM Shrikrishna Nagar by 2-1; CPS Wardhaman Nagar beat Ira International with a tiebreaker by 2-1; St Vincent Pallotti beat CPS International by 1-0

Basketball (U-18 boys): Sanskar Vidya Sagar bat BVM Ashti by 29-15; Shri Swaminarayan School beat The Achievers School by 20-7; CPS Wardhaman Nagar beat Bhosla Military School by 21-9; CPS International beat Marie Poussepins Academy by 8-0; CPS Katol Road beat DPS Kamptee by 12-8; MKH Sancheti beat BVM Trimurti Nagar by 9-0; CPS AB beat K John Public School Asoli by 25-11; Jain International School beat Central India Public School by 6-2

U-18 girls: Sanskar Vidyasagar beat Swami Narayan School by 14-4;

CPS WN beat K John Public School Pipla by 18-2