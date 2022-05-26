Challengers Trophy cricket tourney from today

The total no of team will be 16 from corporate companies staff and 32 open categories across city. The winner of the tournament will be reached by Rs 50,000 whereas the runners-up team will get Rs 30,000. Apart from it there will be individual prizes.Daily 5 matches of 8 overs per side will be organised from 5 p.m.onwards. Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar will inaugurate the tournament on Frida at 7.15 p.m. Secretary Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Narendra Jichkar, directors of Swasthyam Hospital Dr Pankaj Harkut, Dr. Rohit Gupta and Kishor Jichkar were present at the press conference.