Chandrapur beat Bhandara by 28 runs

Batting first Chandrapur scored 190 losing six wickets in 20 overs. Manish Ahuja top scored with unbeaten 59 in 37 ball consisting seven boundaries and one six. Coming down the order, Sooraj Rai slammed 17-ball 52 hitting five sixes and three boundaries. Kartik Rathod contributed (35, 27b, 4x4, 1x6). For Bhandara, Aditya Khilote claimed four wickets for 40 runs whereas Dushyant Tekan, and Satyam Bhoyar got one each.

In reply, despite Satyam Bhoyar's half-century (53, 31b, 5x4, 2x6) and Updesh Rajput's fighting (41, 35b, 3x4), Bhandara could able to score 162 for 7 in 20 overs. Rohit Binkar (23) and Danish Malewar (16) were other scorers.

For Chandrapur, Rohit Dattatraya claimed four wickets for 25 runs. Swapnil Singh, Kartik Rathod got one each.

In another match at the same venue, Akola recorded a seven-wicket victory over Gadchiroli in a low scoring match.

Batting first Gadchiroli were all out for 80 in 17 oivers. Only Varun Palandurkar (32) and Pappu Roy (22) showed some resistance. For Akola, Adnan Kamal, Piyush Savarkar and Vaibhav Lande got two wickets each.

In reply, Akola achieved the target in just 9.1 overs losing three wickets. Thanks to opener Vaibhav Lande who knocked off 50 in 25 balls hitting five boundaries and four sixes. Nayan Chavan remained not out on 19. For Gadchiroli, Suraj Madavi, Rajwardhan Durge and Sujal Kando got one wicket each.

Meanwhile, the match between Washim and Gondia was abandoned due to heavy overnight rain in Yavatmal. The rains played spoilsport in the match between Wardha and Yavatmal at the same venue.