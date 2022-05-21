Chankapur super division champ

Nagpur, May 21

IFFC Chankapur defeated Eagle FC 1-0 to win JSW Super Division Football Tournament that was organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

After playing a barren first half, Aftab Siddique scored an all-important goal in the 76th minute

Prior to that IFFC were reduced to ten when Prajwal Fasatewas shown second yellow card in the 74th minute, Ankush Bhadange and Abhishek Maharan were also cautioned for their rough tackle. Eagle's Iqbal Danish, Clement, Shahbaz Qureshi and Sadique were shown yellow cards for their rough tackle.

The winner team walked away with Rs 21,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up Eagle team got Rs15,000.

JSW works head Rinku Singh, CSR head of JSW Prashat, NDFA president Harish Vora , secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, Abid Khan, Atmaram Pandey, Stanley Gregory, Abdul Latif, Khalid Ansari, Md Mubin, AB Khan and others graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Best player of the tournament: Ankush Bhadange ( IFFC Chankapur), best player of final: Aftab Siddique (IFFC Chankapur), best goalkeeper ( Jagdish Badaskar), best player of the runners-up team: Atul Minj (Eagle F.C)