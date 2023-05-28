Chitre wins rapid chess crown

In the nine-round tournament, Chitre remained undefeated to win the crown. Chetan Deodhagale emerged runners-up with eight points whereas Sumedh Rmteke achieved third place.

Total tournament was played in the Swiss League pattern in 9 rounds. Total Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 for first 10 players and mementos to age category players of Under 7, 9, 11 & 13, best female and best veteran players were given.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of an executive member of NDCA and wife of Late Umesh Panbude Sheetal Panbude in the presence of NDCA secretary K K Barat, Deepak Patrikar, SNA Shrikant Bagde and Gayatri Panbude.

Final ranking: 1 Chitre Arush ( 8.5), 2 Chetan Deodhagle (8, 52.5), 3 Ramteke Sumedh (7. 53.5), 4 Sheikh Javed (7,52), 5 Patil Akshay (7, 49), 6 Saurabh Lokhande (7. 48.5), 7 Krishna Taori F(7, 48), 8 Neeraj Kumar (7,45.5), 9 Tekam Krunal (6.5, 47), 10 Sudame Kunal (6.5, 46.5).